All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1633 East Garfield South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1633 East Garfield South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1633 East Garfield South

1633 East Garfield Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1633 East Garfield Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Brand New Build in Garfield District surrounded by historic districts. Beautiful, never lived in 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home with 2 car attached garage and large backyard! Home has wood looking tile floors throughout, new carpet in the bedrooms, new faux wood blinds throughout. Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops and white cabinets. All new stainless steel appliances (plus refrigerator) included plus new full size washer and dryer. Be close to everything home, work and PLAY, awesome location close to EVERYTHING - walk to First Friday Art Walk, Coronado District, ASU and UofA Downtown Campus, Banner University Medical Center, St. Joseph's Medical Center, Chase Field, Talking Stick Arena $1800.00/mo + 4% tax; $1800.00 security deposit; Pets may be considered with an additional non-refundable pet fee; $150.00 one-time admin fee; $55.00 application fee, per adult; household income must be 3x's monthly rent; 600+ credit score, no evictions/collections for past rents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1633 East Garfield South have any available units?
1633 East Garfield South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1633 East Garfield South have?
Some of 1633 East Garfield South's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1633 East Garfield South currently offering any rent specials?
1633 East Garfield South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1633 East Garfield South pet-friendly?
Yes, 1633 East Garfield South is pet friendly.
Does 1633 East Garfield South offer parking?
Yes, 1633 East Garfield South does offer parking.
Does 1633 East Garfield South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1633 East Garfield South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1633 East Garfield South have a pool?
No, 1633 East Garfield South does not have a pool.
Does 1633 East Garfield South have accessible units?
No, 1633 East Garfield South does not have accessible units.
Does 1633 East Garfield South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1633 East Garfield South does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectra on 7th North
20435 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College