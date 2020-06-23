1633 East Garfield South

Amenities

Brand New Build in Garfield District surrounded by historic districts. Beautiful, never lived in 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home with 2 car attached garage and large backyard! Home has wood looking tile floors throughout, new carpet in the bedrooms, new faux wood blinds throughout. Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops and white cabinets. All new stainless steel appliances (plus refrigerator) included plus new full size washer and dryer. Be close to everything home, work and PLAY, awesome location close to EVERYTHING - walk to First Friday Art Walk, Coronado District, ASU and UofA Downtown Campus, Banner University Medical Center, St. Joseph's Medical Center, Chase Field, Talking Stick Arena $1800.00/mo + 4% tax; $1800.00 security deposit; Pets may be considered with an additional non-refundable pet fee; $150.00 one-time admin fee; $55.00 application fee, per adult; household income must be 3x's monthly rent; 600+ credit score, no evictions/collections for past rents.