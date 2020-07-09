All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
16210 S 47TH Street
Last updated November 18 2019 at 6:00 AM

16210 S 47TH Street

16210 South 47th Street · No Longer Available
Location

16210 South 47th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85048

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 2 BR plus Den in Ahwatukee area. Includes refrigerator, washer/dryer. Two-tone paint, upgraded window coverings, ceiling fans, tile flooring, vaulted ceilings. Eat-In kitchen with island & lots of storage. Den has French doors that open onto LR (no closet). Split master has 3/4 bath with lg WIC. North facing porch with separate garage entry. Covered/extended patio and finished front and backyards have grass and mature plants. Close to freeways, shopping and South Mountain recreation areas and the Pecos Community Center, Pecos Parks and dog park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16210 S 47TH Street have any available units?
16210 S 47TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16210 S 47TH Street have?
Some of 16210 S 47TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16210 S 47TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
16210 S 47TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16210 S 47TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16210 S 47TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 16210 S 47TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 16210 S 47TH Street offers parking.
Does 16210 S 47TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16210 S 47TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16210 S 47TH Street have a pool?
No, 16210 S 47TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 16210 S 47TH Street have accessible units?
No, 16210 S 47TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16210 S 47TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16210 S 47TH Street has units with dishwashers.

