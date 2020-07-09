16210 S 47TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 2 BR plus Den in Ahwatukee area. Includes refrigerator, washer/dryer. Two-tone paint, upgraded window coverings, ceiling fans, tile flooring, vaulted ceilings. Eat-In kitchen with island & lots of storage. Den has French doors that open onto LR (no closet). Split master has 3/4 bath with lg WIC. North facing porch with separate garage entry. Covered/extended patio and finished front and backyards have grass and mature plants. Close to freeways, shopping and South Mountain recreation areas and the Pecos Community Center, Pecos Parks and dog park.