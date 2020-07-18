All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

1609 W VERNON Avenue

1609 West Vernon Avenue · (480) 213-5251
Location

1609 West Vernon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Del Norte Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1672 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This French Provincial Ranch home is located in the very popular Del Norte Place Historic District. It's been remodeled with all the high-end touches you would desire, including granite counters in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, walnut cabinets, decorative accents such as plantation shutters and period light fixtures. The master bedroom features a wood burning fireplace, with Jacuzzi tub in master bath, two clear vessel sinks and water closet. Near a golf course, downtown venues, freeways and close to one of the top rated parks in the nation, Encanto Park. A great place to relax and entertain your friends and provide you with a quiet refuge from the busy world. As an added feature the one car garage has an attached guest house with 3/4 bathroom and security gate in the front.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

