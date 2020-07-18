1609 W VERNON Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This French Provincial Ranch home is located in the very popular Del Norte Place Historic District. It's been remodeled with all the high-end touches you would desire, including granite counters in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, walnut cabinets, decorative accents such as plantation shutters and period light fixtures. The master bedroom features a wood burning fireplace, with Jacuzzi tub in master bath, two clear vessel sinks and water closet. Near a golf course, downtown venues, freeways and close to one of the top rated parks in the nation, Encanto Park. A great place to relax and entertain your friends and provide you with a quiet refuge from the busy world. As an added feature the one car garage has an attached guest house with 3/4 bathroom and security gate in the front.