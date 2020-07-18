1609 W VERNON Avenue

Amenities
This French Provincial Ranch home is located in the very popular Del Norte Place Historic District. It's been remodeled with all the high-end touches you would desire, including granite counters in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, walnut cabinets, decorative accents such as plantation shutters and period light fixtures. The master bedroom features a wood burning fireplace, with Jacuzzi tub in master bath, two clear vessel sinks and water closet. Near a golf course, downtown venues, freeways and close to one of the top rated parks in the nation, Encanto Park. A great place to relax and entertain your friends and provide you with a quiet refuge from the busy world. As an added feature the one car garage has an attached guest house with 3/4 bathroom and security gate in the front.