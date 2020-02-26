1543 W Andorra Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony carport carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4bc3eeb09f ---- Great 3 bedroom home with lots of charm on large lot in a fabulous neighborhood. Separate large living room & family room with natural light throughout. Family room features backyard access and cute little breakfast bar. Home also features a bonus room that could easily be a den or office space. Neutral paint color and carpet and tile through out entire home. Enjoy the awesome outdoor space with mountain views and a lovely covered patio. Additional highlights include but are not limited two, inside laundry with washer and dry, two car carport, skylight & front porch. Down the street from Moon Valley Elementary & Thunderbird High school & quick access to the I-17. Located near shopping and restaurants. Move in today! Carpet Covered Patio Full Master Bathroom Inside Laundry Tile Flooring