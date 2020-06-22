All apartments in Phoenix
15224 S. 14th Place
15224 S. 14th Place

15224 South 14th Place · No Longer Available
Location

15224 South 14th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85048

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
15224 S. 14th Place Available 06/15/20 Great Home That Includes Loft & Den! - Stunning 3 bed 2.5 bath that has a lot to offer and is ready for move in! The home has a nice open floor plan with neutral tones throughout. The kitchen opens up to a nice dinning area and has beautiful granite counter tops. The bedrooms are nice size and master suite has walk in closets and lovely master bath. Home also has nice den and spacious loft. Large backyard with covered patio ready to entertain guests. Call now!!!

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1695
Cleaning Fee: $275
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1695
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No cats. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $1695 security deposit & $275 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5789134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15224 S. 14th Place have any available units?
15224 S. 14th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15224 S. 14th Place have?
Some of 15224 S. 14th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15224 S. 14th Place currently offering any rent specials?
15224 S. 14th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15224 S. 14th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 15224 S. 14th Place is pet friendly.
Does 15224 S. 14th Place offer parking?
No, 15224 S. 14th Place does not offer parking.
Does 15224 S. 14th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15224 S. 14th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15224 S. 14th Place have a pool?
No, 15224 S. 14th Place does not have a pool.
Does 15224 S. 14th Place have accessible units?
No, 15224 S. 14th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15224 S. 14th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 15224 S. 14th Place does not have units with dishwashers.

