15224 S. 14th Place Available 06/15/20 Great Home That Includes Loft & Den! - Stunning 3 bed 2.5 bath that has a lot to offer and is ready for move in! The home has a nice open floor plan with neutral tones throughout. The kitchen opens up to a nice dinning area and has beautiful granite counter tops. The bedrooms are nice size and master suite has walk in closets and lovely master bath. Home also has nice den and spacious loft. Large backyard with covered patio ready to entertain guests. Call now!!!



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1695

Cleaning Fee: $275

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1695

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No cats. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Upon approved application the $1695 security deposit & $275 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



No Cats Allowed



