All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1501 West Lynwood Street - 03.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1501 West Lynwood Street - 03
Last updated November 22 2019 at 11:56 PM

1501 West Lynwood Street - 03

1501 West Lynwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1501 West Lynwood Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Story

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One bedroom located outskirts of Mid town Phx. Nightlife, easy access to highways, located next to a cricle k gas station.

No carpet in the unit, bedroom has ceiling fan, spacious, small non private side yard. Access to back door through kitchen door. This property does not have a laundry room on site, we are also pet friendly. Lots of cabinet space.

Utilities
Water sewer and trash included
Electric and Gas NOT included (gas stove)

One bedroom for rent at a 6 month lease only. This unit has a swamp cooler but fear not! Owner will be including a portable a/c upon move in. *MOVE IN SPECIALS*

Total move in costs
$1717.25

avant garde is an equal housing opportunity provide

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 West Lynwood Street - 03 have any available units?
1501 West Lynwood Street - 03 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1501 West Lynwood Street - 03 have?
Some of 1501 West Lynwood Street - 03's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 West Lynwood Street - 03 currently offering any rent specials?
1501 West Lynwood Street - 03 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 West Lynwood Street - 03 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1501 West Lynwood Street - 03 is pet friendly.
Does 1501 West Lynwood Street - 03 offer parking?
No, 1501 West Lynwood Street - 03 does not offer parking.
Does 1501 West Lynwood Street - 03 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 West Lynwood Street - 03 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 West Lynwood Street - 03 have a pool?
No, 1501 West Lynwood Street - 03 does not have a pool.
Does 1501 West Lynwood Street - 03 have accessible units?
No, 1501 West Lynwood Street - 03 does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 West Lynwood Street - 03 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1501 West Lynwood Street - 03 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Met At 3rd at 3rd and Fillmore
200 E Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Heritage at Deer Valley
3010 W Yorkshire Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Encore Tessera
4713 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Courtney Village
4848 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College