1501 West Lynwood Street - 03

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One bedroom located outskirts of Mid town Phx. Nightlife, easy access to highways, located next to a cricle k gas station.



No carpet in the unit, bedroom has ceiling fan, spacious, small non private side yard. Access to back door through kitchen door. This property does not have a laundry room on site, we are also pet friendly. Lots of cabinet space.



Water sewer and trash included

Electric and Gas NOT included (gas stove)



One bedroom for rent at a 6 month lease only. This unit has a swamp cooler but fear not! Owner will be including a portable a/c upon move in. *MOVE IN SPECIALS*



$1717.25



avant garde is an equal housing opportunity provide