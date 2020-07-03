1501 West Lynwood Street - 03

Amenities
One bedroom located outskirts of Mid town Phx. Nightlife, easy access to highways, located next to a cricle k gas station.
No carpet in the unit, bedroom has ceiling fan, spacious, small non private side yard. Access to back door through kitchen door. This property does not have a laundry room on site, we are also pet friendly. Lots of cabinet space.
Utilities
Water sewer and trash included
Electric and Gas NOT included (gas stove)
One bedroom for rent at a 6 month lease only. This unit has a swamp cooler but fear not! Owner will be including a portable a/c upon move in. *MOVE IN SPECIALS*
Total move in costs
$1717.25
avant garde is an equal housing opportunity provide