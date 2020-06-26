149 E COUNTRY CLUB Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Rare, fully renovated historic Santa Barbara estate positioned w/ dramatic views of the Phoenix County Club golf course. This family home offers unique charm, character & craftsmanship w/ mature trees & lush grounds seldom seen in the Southwest. The painstaking restoration was thorough while maintaining the property's historic integrity. A sun-filled gourmet kitchen has an over-sized window that perfectly frames the golf course vista & the spacious living room boasts a large fireplace that will be the setting of many family gatherings. The guest house can double as a kid's play zone. Interior finishes include hardwood floors, designer tile & timeless lighting fixtures. The exterior spaces call for entertaining & outdoor activities. A short walk to PCC & close to downtown. Truly special!