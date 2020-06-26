All apartments in Phoenix
149 E COUNTRY CLUB Drive
149 E COUNTRY CLUB Drive

149 East Country Club Drive · No Longer Available
Location

149 East Country Club Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85014
Phoenix Country Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare, fully renovated historic Santa Barbara estate positioned w/ dramatic views of the Phoenix County Club golf course. This family home offers unique charm, character & craftsmanship w/ mature trees & lush grounds seldom seen in the Southwest. The painstaking restoration was thorough while maintaining the property's historic integrity. A sun-filled gourmet kitchen has an over-sized window that perfectly frames the golf course vista & the spacious living room boasts a large fireplace that will be the setting of many family gatherings. The guest house can double as a kid's play zone. Interior finishes include hardwood floors, designer tile & timeless lighting fixtures. The exterior spaces call for entertaining & outdoor activities. A short walk to PCC & close to downtown. Truly special!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 E COUNTRY CLUB Drive have any available units?
149 E COUNTRY CLUB Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 149 E COUNTRY CLUB Drive have?
Some of 149 E COUNTRY CLUB Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 E COUNTRY CLUB Drive currently offering any rent specials?
149 E COUNTRY CLUB Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 E COUNTRY CLUB Drive pet-friendly?
No, 149 E COUNTRY CLUB Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 149 E COUNTRY CLUB Drive offer parking?
Yes, 149 E COUNTRY CLUB Drive offers parking.
Does 149 E COUNTRY CLUB Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 149 E COUNTRY CLUB Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 E COUNTRY CLUB Drive have a pool?
No, 149 E COUNTRY CLUB Drive does not have a pool.
Does 149 E COUNTRY CLUB Drive have accessible units?
No, 149 E COUNTRY CLUB Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 149 E COUNTRY CLUB Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 149 E COUNTRY CLUB Drive has units with dishwashers.
