Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

Great location right off 35th ave and Thunderbird for easy access to I-17, Metro Center, Castle and Coasters, and all the valley of the sun has to offer because of I-17. The home features 3 bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms, 2 car covered carport, family room and eat in kitchen area. Bonus for the tenants,The home has been recently insulated for lower utility bills. Newer carpet and interior paint. A Must See and Ready for move-in.