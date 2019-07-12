1340 E Christy Drive

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/380b3b10a3 ---- TWO WEEKS FREE - Start Lease in August! This adorable 3 Bed 2 Bath home is available in Central Phx. The home has an open concept Living room, dining are and kitchen. The split floor plan has two guest rooms with a guest bathroom and the large master offers an oversize master bath. Tile flooring throughout with newer carpet in the guest bedrooms. Great backyard has options galore with RV parking gate, covered patio and built in fire pit! RV Access to the back through the alley. This home is conveniently located near the 51, with shopping and dining nearby. STATUS: VACANT PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria http://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application.pdf SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To Schedule a Showing GO TO: http://www.leaseaz.com/schedule-a-showing Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card AREA INFORMATION: Close to the 51, Just above Tapatio off Cave Creek Road, Shopping, Dining and more nearby! FLOORING: Tile throughout with New Carpet in 2 bedrooms KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: New Stove, Fridge PROPERTY TYPE: single family home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 1961 YARD: Mature, shed in back, RV access, covered patio, fire pit Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.



