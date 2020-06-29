1325 E Wildwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Newly remodeled 3 bed/2.5 bath home in gated Augusta at Foothills Community. Great neutral colors throughout, main level with wood-like tile floors. Vaulted ceilings in living room with see-through fireplace shared with dining room. Light and bright kitchen with tons of storage, marble counters and eat-up bar. Huge carpet loft/bonus area upstairs. 2 bedrooms upstairs, one features large built-ins, would be great for an office. Hall bath with marble counters and tub/shower combo. Master suite on main level with private backyard access. Large master bath with dual sink vanity, separate tub/shower, and walk-in closet. Great backyard with large pool and patio area for entertaining. $150.00 One Time admin fee + City of PHX Rental Sales Tax od 2.3% and $10/Month Admin Fee.