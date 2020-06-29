All apartments in Phoenix
1325 E Wildwood Drive
1325 E Wildwood Drive

1325 East Wildwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1325 East Wildwood Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Newly remodeled 3 bed/2.5 bath home in gated Augusta at Foothills Community. Great neutral colors throughout, main level with wood-like tile floors. Vaulted ceilings in living room with see-through fireplace shared with dining room. Light and bright kitchen with tons of storage, marble counters and eat-up bar. Huge carpet loft/bonus area upstairs. 2 bedrooms upstairs, one features large built-ins, would be great for an office. Hall bath with marble counters and tub/shower combo. Master suite on main level with private backyard access. Large master bath with dual sink vanity, separate tub/shower, and walk-in closet. Great backyard with large pool and patio area for entertaining. $150.00 One Time admin fee + City of PHX Rental Sales Tax od 2.3% and $10/Month Admin Fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 E Wildwood Drive have any available units?
1325 E Wildwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1325 E Wildwood Drive have?
Some of 1325 E Wildwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 E Wildwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1325 E Wildwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 E Wildwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1325 E Wildwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1325 E Wildwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1325 E Wildwood Drive offers parking.
Does 1325 E Wildwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1325 E Wildwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 E Wildwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1325 E Wildwood Drive has a pool.
Does 1325 E Wildwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1325 E Wildwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 E Wildwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1325 E Wildwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
