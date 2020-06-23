1225 East Diamond Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly alarm system carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities alarm system cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This amazing home is nestled in the blossoming Garfield District just walking distance from all that downtown Phoenix has to offer. The entire house was recently re-built and expanded atop the original 1936 foundation. Come home to the charming yellow door, arched windows and a lovely lattice and cozy up in front of the gorgeous electric fie place framed by a modern wood mantle. This home features grey paint, wood floor in the common areas and plush carpeting in the bedrooms. Security Alarm system included.



Tenant Costs:

$75 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $1100

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

Refundable Pet deposit $250 per pet + pet rent $10 per pet

3.95% monthly Municipal Tax/Admin Fee



schedule a showing at your convenience at https://secure.rently.com/properties/



*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)



Rental Insurance Required



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



*HOA DISCLAIMER* Applicants/Tenants are responsible to research HOA rules an ensure that they will be adhered to throughout the lease term.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available 10/18/18



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.