All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1225 East Diamond Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1225 East Diamond Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1225 East Diamond Street

1225 East Diamond Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Garfield
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1225 East Diamond Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
alarm system
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
alarm system
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This amazing home is nestled in the blossoming Garfield District just walking distance from all that downtown Phoenix has to offer. The entire house was recently re-built and expanded atop the original 1936 foundation. Come home to the charming yellow door, arched windows and a lovely lattice and cozy up in front of the gorgeous electric fie place framed by a modern wood mantle. This home features grey paint, wood floor in the common areas and plush carpeting in the bedrooms. Security Alarm system included.

Tenant Costs:
$75 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $1100
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
Refundable Pet deposit $250 per pet + pet rent $10 per pet
3.95% monthly Municipal Tax/Admin Fee

schedule a showing at your convenience at https://secure.rently.com/properties/

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

Rental Insurance Required

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

*HOA DISCLAIMER* Applicants/Tenants are responsible to research HOA rules an ensure that they will be adhered to throughout the lease term.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available 10/18/18

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 East Diamond Street have any available units?
1225 East Diamond Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1225 East Diamond Street have?
Some of 1225 East Diamond Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and alarm system. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 East Diamond Street currently offering any rent specials?
1225 East Diamond Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 East Diamond Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1225 East Diamond Street is pet friendly.
Does 1225 East Diamond Street offer parking?
No, 1225 East Diamond Street does not offer parking.
Does 1225 East Diamond Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 East Diamond Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 East Diamond Street have a pool?
No, 1225 East Diamond Street does not have a pool.
Does 1225 East Diamond Street have accessible units?
No, 1225 East Diamond Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 East Diamond Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1225 East Diamond Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrace Park
8130 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85306
The Townhomes at Biltmore
3501 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
View 32 Apartments
10801 North 32nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85028
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College