All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 12212 N Paradise Village Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
12212 N Paradise Village Parkway
Last updated March 21 2019 at 1:02 AM

12212 N Paradise Village Parkway

12212 N Paradise Village Pkwy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12212 N Paradise Village Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
AVAIL Nov 20 - Dec 31 then leased J/F/M 2019. Updated primo TOP FLOOR unit (elevator bldg)! Fabulous views of mtns, trees, two pools & grass -- above it all! FULLY FURN and PROF DECORATED in soft SW style and beautifully accessorized, too! NOT your boring rental -- trust me! Flat TVs in Great Room and BR! Spacious QUIET and PRIVATE interior location, away from traffic and golf course noise! Balcony w/views to lush, expansive landscaped grounds and two pools! W/D in unit! Adjacent to Stonecreek Golf Course, PV Mall, movies, restaurants, shops, etc. GATED complex, activities, amenities -- just updated clubhouse, exercise room, 5 POOLS/SPAS! No smokers, no pets! (Tenants pay cable/internet; off-season Tenants also pays electric)Owner/Agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12212 N Paradise Village Parkway have any available units?
12212 N Paradise Village Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 12212 N Paradise Village Parkway have?
Some of 12212 N Paradise Village Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12212 N Paradise Village Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
12212 N Paradise Village Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12212 N Paradise Village Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 12212 N Paradise Village Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 12212 N Paradise Village Parkway offer parking?
No, 12212 N Paradise Village Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 12212 N Paradise Village Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12212 N Paradise Village Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12212 N Paradise Village Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 12212 N Paradise Village Parkway has a pool.
Does 12212 N Paradise Village Parkway have accessible units?
No, 12212 N Paradise Village Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 12212 N Paradise Village Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12212 N Paradise Village Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunpointe
7077 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
The Retreat
20808 N 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Cortland Fillmore
601 W Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
CityScape Residences
11 S Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Array South Mountain
13229 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College