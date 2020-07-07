1137 W Betty Elyse Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/87a8142032 ---- This home is situated on an oversized curved lot. The beautiful Large ficus tree in the front yard provides a ton of shade. The backyard has a spacious covered patio with brick flooring and a ceiling fan. There are a total of 3 sheds in back, all hidden completely out of sight while providing lots of extra storage space. The 2.5 Car Garage, provides space for both vehicles, as well as additional space for storage, work space, or whatever you may need it for. Inside, you\'ll find the formal living and dining room with a separate family room with fireplace and eat in kitchen. The laundry room is roomy and has overhead cabinetry and a hanging rod to make laundry a snap. All the bedrooms are located upstairs. The master bedroom is spacious with decorative shutters on the window. The Master Bathroom features a separate Garden tub and shower, with a large walk-in closet. Don\'t miss this amazing home, it won\'t last long! STATUS: Occupied - Available 6/10/2019 PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive text or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve a key from the electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to the application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card AREA INFORMATION: Quick access to I-17, or the 51, as well as the Loop 101. FLOORING: Carpet and tile GARAGE/PARKING: 2.5 Car Garage KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: New Refrigerator, Oven/Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer PROPERTY TYPE: single family home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 1993 YARD: Gravel in front, Grass in the back (needs water) Jacuzzi tub not maintained by Landlord (as is) Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi@leaseaz.com All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees, and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696



Dryer