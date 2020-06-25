1123 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Stylish and Modern compliment Historical and Timeless in this professionally designed and renovated Idylwilde Park home. The interior has been reimagined to create a 3 bedroom 2 bath home. The space incorporates a modern gourmet kitchen, full laundry room with pantry, folding counter and cabinets. The walnut stained wood flooring, red brick fireplace wall and wood trimmed windows retain the historical feel of this home while the modern kitchen with soft close cabinets, full appliance suite, recessed can lighting, fans and custom paint create the modern elements that you want. Both bathrooms incorporate marble floors and have been completely redone! This home sits on a desirable North/South home site and backs up to Private Idylwilde Park with pool, grass, trees and gazebo! A must see