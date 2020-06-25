All apartments in Phoenix
1123 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue

1123 East Fairmount Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1123 East Fairmount Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Stylish and Modern compliment Historical and Timeless in this professionally designed and renovated Idylwilde Park home. The interior has been reimagined to create a 3 bedroom 2 bath home. The space incorporates a modern gourmet kitchen, full laundry room with pantry, folding counter and cabinets. The walnut stained wood flooring, red brick fireplace wall and wood trimmed windows retain the historical feel of this home while the modern kitchen with soft close cabinets, full appliance suite, recessed can lighting, fans and custom paint create the modern elements that you want. Both bathrooms incorporate marble floors and have been completely redone! This home sits on a desirable North/South home site and backs up to Private Idylwilde Park with pool, grass, trees and gazebo! A must see

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1123 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue have any available units?
1123 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1123 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue have?
Some of 1123 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1123 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1123 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1123 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1123 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue offer parking?
No, 1123 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1123 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1123 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1123 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue has a pool.
Does 1123 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1123 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1123 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue has units with dishwashers.

