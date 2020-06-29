1101 E COCHISE Drive

Beautiful townhome in Phoenix. Enjoy the panoramic mountain views from this Tapatio Cove condominium that backs to the greenbelt! Welcoming color palette flowing throughout. Kitchen has granite countertops. Updated Bathrooms. Master suite has plush carpet with private exit to patio and spacious closet. It's just a 10 minute walk to the trails at North Mountain Park and close to dining and shopping.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
