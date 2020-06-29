All apartments in Phoenix
1101 E COCHISE Drive

1101 East Cochise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1101 East Cochise Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful townhome in Phoenix. Enjoy the panoramic mountain views from this Tapatio Cove condominium that backs to the greenbelt! Welcoming color palette flowing throughout. Kitchen has granite countertops. Updated Bathrooms. Master suite has plush carpet with private exit to patio and spacious closet. It's just a 10 minute walk to the trails at North Mountain Park and close to dining and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 E COCHISE Drive have any available units?
1101 E COCHISE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 E COCHISE Drive have?
Some of 1101 E COCHISE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 E COCHISE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1101 E COCHISE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 E COCHISE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1101 E COCHISE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1101 E COCHISE Drive offer parking?
No, 1101 E COCHISE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1101 E COCHISE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 E COCHISE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 E COCHISE Drive have a pool?
No, 1101 E COCHISE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1101 E COCHISE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1101 E COCHISE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 E COCHISE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 E COCHISE Drive has units with dishwashers.

