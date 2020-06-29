1101 E COCHISE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful townhome in Phoenix. Enjoy the panoramic mountain views from this Tapatio Cove condominium that backs to the greenbelt! Welcoming color palette flowing throughout. Kitchen has granite countertops. Updated Bathrooms. Master suite has plush carpet with private exit to patio and spacious closet. It's just a 10 minute walk to the trails at North Mountain Park and close to dining and shopping.