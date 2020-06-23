All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1019 W. Woodland Ave # 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1019 W. Woodland Ave # 5
Last updated March 20 2019 at 7:43 AM

1019 W. Woodland Ave # 5

1019 W Woodland Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1019 W Woodland Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Governmental Mall

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This adorable home is right downtown just a few blocks from Roosevelt Row, restaurants, nightlife, professional sports arenas and more! Updated inside with custom paint, laminate flooring & white cabinets. Gated exterior for extra security. This is downtown living at it's best!! Pets will be considered 25 pounds and under.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 W. Woodland Ave # 5 have any available units?
1019 W. Woodland Ave # 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1019 W. Woodland Ave # 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1019 W. Woodland Ave # 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 W. Woodland Ave # 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1019 W. Woodland Ave # 5 is pet friendly.
Does 1019 W. Woodland Ave # 5 offer parking?
No, 1019 W. Woodland Ave # 5 does not offer parking.
Does 1019 W. Woodland Ave # 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1019 W. Woodland Ave # 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 W. Woodland Ave # 5 have a pool?
No, 1019 W. Woodland Ave # 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1019 W. Woodland Ave # 5 have accessible units?
No, 1019 W. Woodland Ave # 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 W. Woodland Ave # 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1019 W. Woodland Ave # 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1019 W. Woodland Ave # 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1019 W. Woodland Ave # 5 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Del Mar Apartments
8550 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Lore South Mountain
13021 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Art on Highland
4626 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Maryland Greens
749 E Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Centra Midtown Phoenix
3601 N. Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College