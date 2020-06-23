1019 W. Woodland Ave # 5

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This adorable home is right downtown just a few blocks from Roosevelt Row, restaurants, nightlife, professional sports arenas and more! Updated inside with custom paint, laminate flooring & white cabinets. Gated exterior for extra security. This is downtown living at it's best!! Pets will be considered 25 pounds and under.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com



Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.