Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed accessible business center new construction

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please call to schedule today! Presenting Elevation Plaza Del Rio, brand new apartment homes in Peoria, Arizona. With modern carriage homes, one, two, and three bedroom residences, and one and two bedroom townhomes with attached garages, Elevation PDR has plans to fit your lifestyle. The interiors reflect a desert-contemporary vibe with open-concept layouts, stylish and upscale finishes, and high-design features that make you feel right at home.