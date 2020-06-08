All apartments in Peoria
9902 W Melinda Ln
Last updated May 17 2019 at 7:43 AM

9902 W Melinda Ln

9902 West Melinda Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9902 West Melinda Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382
Camino Lago South

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect 4 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom home in a great area. Cul-de-sac location with walking paths and parks nearby. Perfect floorplan with formal dining and living rooms. Island kitchen open to great room. 3 standard bedrooms near hall bath. Master suite has vaulted ceilings w/ lots of daylight, remote ceiling fan, walk-in closet, dual sinks, separate tub and shower. Home has beautiful 16" tile in all the right places with carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen includes matching black appliances - Range, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Easy-to-maintain desert landscaping in front with covered porch. Backyard features large covered patio, extended pavers w/ sitting area and a side yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9902 W Melinda Ln have any available units?
9902 W Melinda Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9902 W Melinda Ln have?
Some of 9902 W Melinda Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9902 W Melinda Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9902 W Melinda Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9902 W Melinda Ln pet-friendly?
No, 9902 W Melinda Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9902 W Melinda Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9902 W Melinda Ln offers parking.
Does 9902 W Melinda Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9902 W Melinda Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9902 W Melinda Ln have a pool?
No, 9902 W Melinda Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9902 W Melinda Ln have accessible units?
No, 9902 W Melinda Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9902 W Melinda Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9902 W Melinda Ln has units with dishwashers.
