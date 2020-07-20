All apartments in Peoria
9836 W LONE CACTUS Drive
Last updated April 13 2019 at 9:43 AM

9836 W LONE CACTUS Drive

9836 West Lone Cactus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9836 West Lone Cactus Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382
Camino Lago South

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This meticulously well cared for residence sits on a corner lot. This specious 4 bedroom and 2.5 baths has living and family rooms with a large kitchen overviewing the low maintenance back yard and water feature. Large master bedroom has a remodeled master bathroom and walk-in closet. The kids can actually walk to top rated elementary school. Quick access to the 101, home is in a very quiet family neighborhood with shopping and dining in all directions. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in. All pets must qualify through PetScreening.com. to gain approval and determine the amount of pet rent and deposit required (if applicable).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9836 W LONE CACTUS Drive have any available units?
9836 W LONE CACTUS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9836 W LONE CACTUS Drive have?
Some of 9836 W LONE CACTUS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9836 W LONE CACTUS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9836 W LONE CACTUS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9836 W LONE CACTUS Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9836 W LONE CACTUS Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9836 W LONE CACTUS Drive offer parking?
No, 9836 W LONE CACTUS Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9836 W LONE CACTUS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9836 W LONE CACTUS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9836 W LONE CACTUS Drive have a pool?
No, 9836 W LONE CACTUS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9836 W LONE CACTUS Drive have accessible units?
No, 9836 W LONE CACTUS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9836 W LONE CACTUS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9836 W LONE CACTUS Drive has units with dishwashers.
