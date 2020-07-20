9836 W LONE CACTUS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This meticulously well cared for residence sits on a corner lot. This specious 4 bedroom and 2.5 baths has living and family rooms with a large kitchen overviewing the low maintenance back yard and water feature. Large master bedroom has a remodeled master bathroom and walk-in closet. The kids can actually walk to top rated elementary school. Quick access to the 101, home is in a very quiet family neighborhood with shopping and dining in all directions. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in. All pets must qualify through PetScreening.com. to gain approval and determine the amount of pet rent and deposit required (if applicable).