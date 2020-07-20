All apartments in Peoria
9459 W Behrend Drive
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:01 PM

9459 W Behrend Drive

9459 West Behrend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9459 West Behrend Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382
Westbrook Village

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
MOVE IN READY!!! Great maintained single-level house within an Adult Community 55 years old or older. Loaded with upgrades including granite counters, stainless steel refrigerator. The custom skylight and large windows bring in natural lighting throughout the home. Spacious kitchen and plenty of storage. Added AZ room with separate AC unit. Resort style living with 2 golf courses, 2 club houses, heated pools, spas, tennis, clubs and much more! About 1 mile from the 101 Freeway. Enjoy this awesome active-adult lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9459 W Behrend Drive have any available units?
9459 W Behrend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9459 W Behrend Drive have?
Some of 9459 W Behrend Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9459 W Behrend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9459 W Behrend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9459 W Behrend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9459 W Behrend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9459 W Behrend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9459 W Behrend Drive offers parking.
Does 9459 W Behrend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9459 W Behrend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9459 W Behrend Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9459 W Behrend Drive has a pool.
Does 9459 W Behrend Drive have accessible units?
No, 9459 W Behrend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9459 W Behrend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9459 W Behrend Drive has units with dishwashers.
