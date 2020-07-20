9459 W Behrend Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool tennis court

MOVE IN READY!!! Great maintained single-level house within an Adult Community 55 years old or older. Loaded with upgrades including granite counters, stainless steel refrigerator. The custom skylight and large windows bring in natural lighting throughout the home. Spacious kitchen and plenty of storage. Added AZ room with separate AC unit. Resort style living with 2 golf courses, 2 club houses, heated pools, spas, tennis, clubs and much more! About 1 mile from the 101 Freeway. Enjoy this awesome active-adult lifestyle!