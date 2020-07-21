9331 W Gold Dust Ave

Amenities

3 bedroom 2 bath home with a den and a pool in Springer Ranch is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a den and a pool in Springer Ranch is available for immediate move in! Weekly pool service is included in the rent! Home features vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, double sinks in the master bath, and stainless steel appliances. All appliances are included except washer and dryer. The backyard is finished and has a covered patio. The property is located near parks, (one is right across the street) schools, shopping, restaurants, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 1.8% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE1895959)