Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:51 AM

9331 W Gold Dust Ave

9331 West Gold Dust Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9331 West Gold Dust Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345
Springer Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bath home with a den and a pool in Springer Ranch is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a den and a pool in Springer Ranch is available for immediate move in! Weekly pool service is included in the rent! Home features vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, double sinks in the master bath, and stainless steel appliances. All appliances are included except washer and dryer. The backyard is finished and has a covered patio. The property is located near parks, (one is right across the street) schools, shopping, restaurants, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 1.8% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1895959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9331 W Gold Dust Ave have any available units?
9331 W Gold Dust Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9331 W Gold Dust Ave have?
Some of 9331 W Gold Dust Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9331 W Gold Dust Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9331 W Gold Dust Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9331 W Gold Dust Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9331 W Gold Dust Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9331 W Gold Dust Ave offer parking?
No, 9331 W Gold Dust Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9331 W Gold Dust Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9331 W Gold Dust Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9331 W Gold Dust Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9331 W Gold Dust Ave has a pool.
Does 9331 W Gold Dust Ave have accessible units?
No, 9331 W Gold Dust Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9331 W Gold Dust Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9331 W Gold Dust Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
