Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
9186 W MEADOW DR
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

9186 W MEADOW DR

9186 West Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9186 West Meadow Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
5 Bed 3 Bath Community POOL / Subdivision: Travata Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: Travata,

This incredible 5 bedroom 3 bath home is in immaculate condition. This home is loaded with upgrades and designer touches throughout! Full Bed & Bath Downstairs, Gourmet kitchen features matching stainless steel appliances, granite slab counter tops, cherry cabinets. Two-tone paint throughout, 9 flat ceilings, 18 ceramic tile, upper cabinets in laundry room, pre-wired for home theater system, pre-wired security system, "NEST AC Controller", upstairs loft opens to balcony, bedroom & full bath downstairs, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, large storage closet, upstairs compartmentalized bathroom, natural gas grill hook-up, storage area in garage, Biking/Walking Path; Children's Playground; Community Pool; Community Pool Htd & close to shopping at Arrowhead, easy access to Loop 101.

Cross Streets: 91st Ave and Bell Rd Directions: Loop 101 to Bell Rd; W on Bell to 91st Ave; N on 91st Ave and Travata will be ahead on your left. Turn left on Meadow Drive, property will be on your right. 9186 W. Meadow Dr.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

(RLNE4967150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9186 W MEADOW DR have any available units?
9186 W MEADOW DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9186 W MEADOW DR have?
Some of 9186 W MEADOW DR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9186 W MEADOW DR currently offering any rent specials?
9186 W MEADOW DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9186 W MEADOW DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 9186 W MEADOW DR is pet friendly.
Does 9186 W MEADOW DR offer parking?
Yes, 9186 W MEADOW DR offers parking.
Does 9186 W MEADOW DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9186 W MEADOW DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9186 W MEADOW DR have a pool?
Yes, 9186 W MEADOW DR has a pool.
Does 9186 W MEADOW DR have accessible units?
No, 9186 W MEADOW DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9186 W MEADOW DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 9186 W MEADOW DR does not have units with dishwashers.
