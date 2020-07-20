Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

5 Bed 3 Bath Community POOL / Subdivision: Travata Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: Travata,



This incredible 5 bedroom 3 bath home is in immaculate condition. This home is loaded with upgrades and designer touches throughout! Full Bed & Bath Downstairs, Gourmet kitchen features matching stainless steel appliances, granite slab counter tops, cherry cabinets. Two-tone paint throughout, 9 flat ceilings, 18 ceramic tile, upper cabinets in laundry room, pre-wired for home theater system, pre-wired security system, "NEST AC Controller", upstairs loft opens to balcony, bedroom & full bath downstairs, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, large storage closet, upstairs compartmentalized bathroom, natural gas grill hook-up, storage area in garage, Biking/Walking Path; Children's Playground; Community Pool; Community Pool Htd & close to shopping at Arrowhead, easy access to Loop 101.



Cross Streets: 91st Ave and Bell Rd Directions: Loop 101 to Bell Rd; W on Bell to 91st Ave; N on 91st Ave and Travata will be ahead on your left. Turn left on Meadow Drive, property will be on your right. 9186 W. Meadow Dr.



Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



(RLNE4967150)