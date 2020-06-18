All apartments in Peoria
Peoria, AZ
9169 W Athens St
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:40 PM

9169 W Athens St

9169 West Athens Street · No Longer Available
Location

9169 West Athens Street, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING THE WEEK OF MAY 25th....This amazing 3 bedroom/2 bath with den/office home has a Pool, RV Gate & No HOA! Location, Location, Location!! A stone's throw from the 101, and just north of Bell. From entry to back yard, this house is pleasing, and inviting. Living room leads to family/greatroom and kitchen/dining area. Large master comes with twin sinks and a big closet. Roomy bedrooms down the hall, with den/office tucked in back of the house. All appliances included, and dog friendly, this home is ready to go! Rent is $1750 per month. $1750 security deposit. $55 app fee, 4% rental tax/P&R fee, $150 one time admin fee. Pets welcome with deposit. Pool service is included...Schedule a showing at: https://showmojo.com/troygraham/gallery Apply online at: https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9169 W Athens St have any available units?
9169 W Athens St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 9169 W Athens St currently offering any rent specials?
9169 W Athens St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9169 W Athens St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9169 W Athens St is pet friendly.
Does 9169 W Athens St offer parking?
No, 9169 W Athens St does not offer parking.
Does 9169 W Athens St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9169 W Athens St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9169 W Athens St have a pool?
Yes, 9169 W Athens St has a pool.
Does 9169 W Athens St have accessible units?
No, 9169 W Athens St does not have accessible units.
Does 9169 W Athens St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9169 W Athens St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9169 W Athens St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9169 W Athens St does not have units with air conditioning.
