9169 W Athens St

AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING THE WEEK OF MAY 25th....This amazing 3 bedroom/2 bath with den/office home has a Pool, RV Gate & No HOA! Location, Location, Location!! A stone's throw from the 101, and just north of Bell. From entry to back yard, this house is pleasing, and inviting. Living room leads to family/greatroom and kitchen/dining area. Large master comes with twin sinks and a big closet. Roomy bedrooms down the hall, with den/office tucked in back of the house. All appliances included, and dog friendly, this home is ready to go! Rent is $1750 per month. $1750 security deposit. $55 app fee, 4% rental tax/P&R fee, $150 one time admin fee. Pets welcome with deposit. Pool service is included...Schedule a showing at: https://showmojo.com/troygraham/gallery Apply online at: https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application