9035 W RED FOX Road
Last updated May 18 2019 at 10:24 AM

9035 W RED FOX Road

9035 West Red Fox Road · No Longer Available
Location

9035 West Red Fox Road, Peoria, AZ 85383
Westwing Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained West Wing Mountain home in Phase 2. Located on a cul de sac street which ends at the mountain - this 5 bedroom, 3 bath + loft , 3 car garage home is well laid out. The first floor bedroom and full bath makes an ideal home office or MIL. Nicely landscaped backyard with mature trees offer peak a boo views of the mountains, shade , and a beautiful paver patio to enjoy the outdoors. West Wing is a great community with city park, community parks, rec center and a top rated elementary school. Minutes to the Loop 101 or the 303, shopping, and even Lake Pleasant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9035 W RED FOX Road have any available units?
9035 W RED FOX Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9035 W RED FOX Road have?
Some of 9035 W RED FOX Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9035 W RED FOX Road currently offering any rent specials?
9035 W RED FOX Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9035 W RED FOX Road pet-friendly?
No, 9035 W RED FOX Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9035 W RED FOX Road offer parking?
Yes, 9035 W RED FOX Road offers parking.
Does 9035 W RED FOX Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9035 W RED FOX Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9035 W RED FOX Road have a pool?
No, 9035 W RED FOX Road does not have a pool.
Does 9035 W RED FOX Road have accessible units?
No, 9035 W RED FOX Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9035 W RED FOX Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9035 W RED FOX Road has units with dishwashers.
