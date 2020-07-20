9035 W RED FOX Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained West Wing Mountain home in Phase 2. Located on a cul de sac street which ends at the mountain - this 5 bedroom, 3 bath + loft , 3 car garage home is well laid out. The first floor bedroom and full bath makes an ideal home office or MIL. Nicely landscaped backyard with mature trees offer peak a boo views of the mountains, shade , and a beautiful paver patio to enjoy the outdoors. West Wing is a great community with city park, community parks, rec center and a top rated elementary school. Minutes to the Loop 101 or the 303, shopping, and even Lake Pleasant.