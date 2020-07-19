9035 W BLUEFIELD Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 4dedroom, 2.5 bath home is wonderful for a growing family. Den/office or 5th bedroom downstairs. High Ceilling. Custom tile in all the right places. Eat in kitchen with nice island. Huge pantry. Upgraded cabinets. Beautiful french door into the back yard. Fireplace in family room. Pre-wired for surround sound. Lots of storages. Two car garage with built in cabinets and treated floor. Community park right beside the home. Great peoria schools. Close to shopping, dining and 101.