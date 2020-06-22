All apartments in Peoria
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

9019 W. Tony Court

9019 West Tony Court · No Longer Available
Location

9019 West Tony Court, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
***4 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN PEORIA *** - *** AVAILABLE 06/30 ***

This is a single story home with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and has 1617 square feet at Hunter Ridge in Peoria. The interior features a living room, family room, eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar, master bedroom with a walk in closet and double sinks in the master bathroom, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, plant shelves, wood & ceramic tile flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hook-ups in an inside laundry room. The exterior includes a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, 2 storage sheds, sprinkler system, grass & rock landscaping in the front & back yards.

Cross Street: Union Hills Rd & 91st Ave
Directions: South on 91st Ave, East on Athens St, Left on 90th Ave, Left on Tony Ct to the home on the Left

(RLNE3901220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9019 W. Tony Court have any available units?
9019 W. Tony Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9019 W. Tony Court have?
Some of 9019 W. Tony Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9019 W. Tony Court currently offering any rent specials?
9019 W. Tony Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9019 W. Tony Court pet-friendly?
No, 9019 W. Tony Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9019 W. Tony Court offer parking?
Yes, 9019 W. Tony Court does offer parking.
Does 9019 W. Tony Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9019 W. Tony Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9019 W. Tony Court have a pool?
No, 9019 W. Tony Court does not have a pool.
Does 9019 W. Tony Court have accessible units?
No, 9019 W. Tony Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9019 W. Tony Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9019 W. Tony Court does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

