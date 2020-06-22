9019 W. Tony Court

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage walk in closets ceiling fan

***4 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN PEORIA *** - *** AVAILABLE 06/30 ***



This is a single story home with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and has 1617 square feet at Hunter Ridge in Peoria. The interior features a living room, family room, eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar, master bedroom with a walk in closet and double sinks in the master bathroom, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, plant shelves, wood & ceramic tile flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hook-ups in an inside laundry room. The exterior includes a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, 2 storage sheds, sprinkler system, grass & rock landscaping in the front & back yards.



Cross Street: Union Hills Rd & 91st Ave

Directions: South on 91st Ave, East on Athens St, Left on 90th Ave, Left on Tony Ct to the home on the Left



(RLNE3901220)