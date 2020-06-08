8977 W. Tierra Buena Ln.

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing Home in Peoria with highly rated Schools. Beautiful Front & Back Yard Landscaping. Separate family & living rooms, Vaulted Ceiling & fireplace. Open kitchen with island and pantry. Master suite features private bath with separate tub and Shower, as well as private access to backyard. North/South Exposure helps keep home cool in the summer! Incredible location just a few minutes from Arrowhead Mall, tons of restaurants & Peoria Sports Complex. Pets under 30 lbs will be considered with pet deposits.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com



Call or text for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.