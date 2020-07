Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

CAN'T GET ANY BETTER THAN THIS,,, 3/2 WITH A DEN, SEPARATE LIVING AND FAMILY ROOMS, HOME HAS VAULTED CEILINGS THAT MAKE THIS 1,954SQ' HOME FEEL A LOT BIGGER. MASTER IS LARGE, WALK IN CLOSET, BATH HAS SEPARATE TUB/SHOWER AND EXIT TO COVERED PATIO ON THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF HOME. THIS LOCATION IS 4 SMALL BLOCKS TO THE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, JUST SOUTH OF BELL FOR EASY COMMUTE.