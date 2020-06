Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

A must see in Peoria!! Cute and Cozy 3 bd 2 bath, Master Split floor plan. New Carpet and Paint, Tile throughout Carpet bedrooms only. Easy Access to 101 close to schools, shopping and restaurants! All appliances included! This home has a master bedroom split off living room with sliding doors that exit to the covered patio!