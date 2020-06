Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

8806 W Windrose Dr

Peoria, AZ 85381



This is a very nice 3/2 with tile and fresh 2 tone paint. New fans and fixtures throughout. The back yard is finished and has a view fence to the park. Ceiling fans and a water softener too. Fridge, washer and dryer included! Pets on approval.



$50 app fee per adult

$235 admin fee

1.8% city rental tax

2.1% monthly admin fee

250/350/500 pet fee 1/2/3 pets



To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest