8770 W. Athens St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

PEACOCK VILLAGE IN PEORIA! - NEW KITCHEN FLOORING! LIGHT TOUCH UP PAINT THROUGHOUT. GREAT 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME WITH A LOFT THAT HAS A CLOSET WHICH COULD BE USED AS A 3RD BEDROOM AND THE PROPERTY IS LOCATED NEAR ARROWHEAD MALL, MANY RESTAURANTS AND THE LOOP 101. THE LIVING ROOM HAS AN ARCADIA DOOR TO THE REAR YARD. POT SHELVES AND CEILING FANS. THE KITCHEN HAS ALL APPLIANCES, A PANTRY AND A BREAKFAST BAR. THE MASTER BEDROOM IS DOWNSTAIRS WITH 3 CLOSETS AND AN EXIT TO THE REAR YARD. THE MASTER BATH HAS A SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER. THE REAR YARD HAS A BUILT-IN ISLAND, EXTENDED PAVERS AND A STORAGE SHED. PETS UPON APPROVAL-DEPOSIT REQUIRED



