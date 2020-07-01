All apartments in Peoria
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

8626 W. Charter Oak Rd.

8626 West Charter Oak Road · No Longer Available
Location

8626 West Charter Oak Road, Peoria, AZ 85381
Cobblestone Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*** 4 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN PEORIA *** - This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1397 square feet and is located in Peoria. The interior features a living room, kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry, dining room, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, plant shelves, vinyl, wood and carpet flooring, window coverings and full size washer/dryer hookups inside the garage. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio and desert front yard landscaping.

Cross Streets: Cactus & 85th Ave
Directions: North on 85th Ave, West on Charter Oak Rd to the home on the Right

(RLNE5395238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8626 W. Charter Oak Rd. have any available units?
8626 W. Charter Oak Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8626 W. Charter Oak Rd. have?
Some of 8626 W. Charter Oak Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8626 W. Charter Oak Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
8626 W. Charter Oak Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8626 W. Charter Oak Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 8626 W. Charter Oak Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8626 W. Charter Oak Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 8626 W. Charter Oak Rd. offers parking.
Does 8626 W. Charter Oak Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8626 W. Charter Oak Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8626 W. Charter Oak Rd. have a pool?
No, 8626 W. Charter Oak Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 8626 W. Charter Oak Rd. have accessible units?
No, 8626 W. Charter Oak Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 8626 W. Charter Oak Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8626 W. Charter Oak Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.

