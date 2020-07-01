8626 W. Charter Oak Rd.

Amenities

*** 4 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN PEORIA *** - This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1397 square feet and is located in Peoria. The interior features a living room, kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry, dining room, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, plant shelves, vinyl, wood and carpet flooring, window coverings and full size washer/dryer hookups inside the garage. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio and desert front yard landscaping.



Cross Streets: Cactus & 85th Ave

Directions: North on 85th Ave, West on Charter Oak Rd to the home on the Right



(RLNE5395238)