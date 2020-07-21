8617 W EL CAMINITO Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful home meticulously maintained. Enter vaulted ceiling living room with Travertine tile floors. Eat-in kitchen opens to bright living room with Arcadia Door looking out to private patio oasis. Guest bedrooms and guest bath split from Master bed and bath. Master features bay window. Bath offers soaking tub, walk-in closet and private water closet. Stunning backyard has built in BBQ, adobe fireplace, comfy seating and large grassy area. Washer/dryer/fridge and landscaper all come with rent. Close to large VERY ACTIVE HOA - need tenant that appreciates rules. Westgate shopping complex, sports stadium, restaurants, entertainment and 101 freeway. Dogs welcome!!