8617 W EL CAMINITO Drive
Last updated August 28 2019 at 3:07 PM

8617 W EL CAMINITO Drive

8617 West El Caminito Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8617 West El Caminito Drive, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home meticulously maintained. Enter vaulted ceiling living room with Travertine tile floors. Eat-in kitchen opens to bright living room with Arcadia Door looking out to private patio oasis. Guest bedrooms and guest bath split from Master bed and bath. Master features bay window. Bath offers soaking tub, walk-in closet and private water closet. Stunning backyard has built in BBQ, adobe fireplace, comfy seating and large grassy area. Washer/dryer/fridge and landscaper all come with rent. Close to large VERY ACTIVE HOA - need tenant that appreciates rules. Westgate shopping complex, sports stadium, restaurants, entertainment and 101 freeway. Dogs welcome!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

