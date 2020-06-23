8582 W ATHENS Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely family home on corner lot. Large, light and open greatroom/kitchen with breakfast bar island. and living room too! Great for entertaining! Vaulted ceilings and even a skylight. Large walk-in closet in Master along with separate shower and tub, private toilet room and dual sinks. Open Den with closet makes a great office space! Very convenient to LOOP 101, Arrowhead Mall and schools. **Renters insurance required** Pets OK upon owner approval **Security deposit is $1525, $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee ** 3.3% rental sales tax/ municipal service fee added to monthly rent** $39.95 application fee per adult 18 and over.