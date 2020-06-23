8582 W ATHENS Street

Amenities
Lovely family home on corner lot. Large, light and open greatroom/kitchen with breakfast bar island. and living room too! Great for entertaining! Vaulted ceilings and even a skylight. Large walk-in closet in Master along with separate shower and tub, private toilet room and dual sinks. Open Den with closet makes a great office space! Very convenient to LOOP 101, Arrowhead Mall and schools. **Renters insurance required** Pets OK upon owner approval **Security deposit is $1525, $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee ** 3.3% rental sales tax/ municipal service fee added to monthly rent** $39.95 application fee per adult 18 and over.