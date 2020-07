8536 W Dahlia Dr

Amenities

Just Minutes from Westgate & Arrowhead Towne Center! This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath w/ 2 Car Garage Home Has Easy-to-Maintain Yards. Roomy Kitchen Has Honey-Colored Cabinets, White Appliances, & Easy-to-Clean Floors. Dining Area Opens onto Covered Patio and Large Backyard, Perfect for Entertaining. Master Suite Has Walk-In Closet, Dual Sinks, Oval Soaking Tub & Private Entrance to Backyard.



Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nFully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet;nCity tax plus 2% monthly admin fee total 2.8%nHelping Heroes Discount available for First Responders and Militaryn



