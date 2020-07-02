All apartments in Peoria
8463 W MONONA Lane

8463 West Monona Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8463 West Monona Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382
Fletcher Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Come check out this lovely 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths single story detached house located in the highly desirable Fletcher Heights community. It features one large open area of living room, dining room and kitchen that is perfect for family activities and entertaining. Other features include: split bedrooms layout, ceiling fans in all the bedrooms, vaulted ceilings and natural lighting in every room, two-inch faux wood blinds on all the windows, lovely bay windows in the master bedroom and dining area. All major appliances are included. No smoking allowed. Tenant to verify school information. Landlord requires good credit, a clean background check and renters insurance. One pet dog only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8463 W MONONA Lane have any available units?
8463 W MONONA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8463 W MONONA Lane have?
Some of 8463 W MONONA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8463 W MONONA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8463 W MONONA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8463 W MONONA Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8463 W MONONA Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8463 W MONONA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8463 W MONONA Lane offers parking.
Does 8463 W MONONA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8463 W MONONA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8463 W MONONA Lane have a pool?
No, 8463 W MONONA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8463 W MONONA Lane have accessible units?
No, 8463 W MONONA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8463 W MONONA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8463 W MONONA Lane has units with dishwashers.

