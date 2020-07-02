8463 W MONONA Lane

Amenities

Come check out this lovely 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths single story detached house located in the highly desirable Fletcher Heights community. It features one large open area of living room, dining room and kitchen that is perfect for family activities and entertaining. Other features include: split bedrooms layout, ceiling fans in all the bedrooms, vaulted ceilings and natural lighting in every room, two-inch faux wood blinds on all the windows, lovely bay windows in the master bedroom and dining area. All major appliances are included. No smoking allowed. Tenant to verify school information. Landlord requires good credit, a clean background check and renters insurance. One pet dog only.