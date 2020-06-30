8226 W Salter Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage

Must see! Many upgrades - MUST SEE! Beautifully upgraded home with lush green landscaping, friendly neighborhood, light street traffic & A rated schools. Vaulted ceilings, large windows, layered stone fireplace, plush carpet & tile. French doors open to office/den. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar, breakfast area, stainless steel appliances, extra lighting & designer tile backsplash. Formal dining room. Dramatic stairway to second floor loft. Extra storage space under steps. Bright master suite, huge bathroom & walk in closet. Additional door from garage to outside & storage building. Covered patio, meticulous landscaping, garden, new cool deck, pool with multi-colored light & built-in gas BBQ, perfect for outdoor entertaining. RV gate, 3 car garage, newly painted inside/outside & much more! New downstairs carpet coming soon! Applicants must have minimum 675 FICO Score and 3 X monthly rent for monthly earnings. No co-signers please. Owner approval required for all pets.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2466862)