Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
8226 W Salter Dr
Last updated January 27 2020 at 2:40 PM

8226 W Salter Dr

8226 West Salter Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8226 West Salter Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382
Fletcher Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Must see! Many upgrades - MUST SEE! Beautifully upgraded home with lush green landscaping, friendly neighborhood, light street traffic & A rated schools. Vaulted ceilings, large windows, layered stone fireplace, plush carpet & tile. French doors open to office/den. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar, breakfast area, stainless steel appliances, extra lighting & designer tile backsplash. Formal dining room. Dramatic stairway to second floor loft. Extra storage space under steps. Bright master suite, huge bathroom & walk in closet. Additional door from garage to outside & storage building. Covered patio, meticulous landscaping, garden, new cool deck, pool with multi-colored light & built-in gas BBQ, perfect for outdoor entertaining. RV gate, 3 car garage, newly painted inside/outside & much more! New downstairs carpet coming soon! Applicants must have minimum 675 FICO Score and 3 X monthly rent for monthly earnings. No co-signers please. Owner approval required for all pets.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2466862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8226 W Salter Dr have any available units?
8226 W Salter Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8226 W Salter Dr have?
Some of 8226 W Salter Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8226 W Salter Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8226 W Salter Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8226 W Salter Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8226 W Salter Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8226 W Salter Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8226 W Salter Dr offers parking.
Does 8226 W Salter Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8226 W Salter Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8226 W Salter Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8226 W Salter Dr has a pool.
Does 8226 W Salter Dr have accessible units?
No, 8226 W Salter Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8226 W Salter Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8226 W Salter Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

