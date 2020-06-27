All apartments in Peoria
Last updated July 27 2019 at 3:23 PM

8175 W MARCO POLO Road

8175 West Marco Polo Road · No Longer Available
Location

8175 West Marco Polo Road, Peoria, AZ 85382
Fletcher Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great Location! 3 bedroom +den, 2 bathroom, 1,536 square foot property with so much to offer. In the process of being freshly painted. Open kitchen and pantry. All appliances are included. Attractive and easy to maintain landscaping in the front & back yards. Tile flooring through the home and carpet in the bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings as well! Every energy efficient with solar panels and insulation just added. Say goodbye to high utility bills with efficient solar panels that are leased for $114/month. Close to the 101, shopping, restaurants, parks, golf courses, and more. Showing will be scheduled for July 23rd or later due to painters More pictures to follow after painting is complete. Owner is agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8175 W MARCO POLO Road have any available units?
8175 W MARCO POLO Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8175 W MARCO POLO Road have?
Some of 8175 W MARCO POLO Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8175 W MARCO POLO Road currently offering any rent specials?
8175 W MARCO POLO Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8175 W MARCO POLO Road pet-friendly?
No, 8175 W MARCO POLO Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8175 W MARCO POLO Road offer parking?
Yes, 8175 W MARCO POLO Road offers parking.
Does 8175 W MARCO POLO Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8175 W MARCO POLO Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8175 W MARCO POLO Road have a pool?
No, 8175 W MARCO POLO Road does not have a pool.
Does 8175 W MARCO POLO Road have accessible units?
No, 8175 W MARCO POLO Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8175 W MARCO POLO Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8175 W MARCO POLO Road has units with dishwashers.
