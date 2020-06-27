8175 W MARCO POLO Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great Location! 3 bedroom +den, 2 bathroom, 1,536 square foot property with so much to offer. In the process of being freshly painted. Open kitchen and pantry. All appliances are included. Attractive and easy to maintain landscaping in the front & back yards. Tile flooring through the home and carpet in the bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings as well! Every energy efficient with solar panels and insulation just added. Say goodbye to high utility bills with efficient solar panels that are leased for $114/month. Close to the 101, shopping, restaurants, parks, golf courses, and more. Showing will be scheduled for July 23rd or later due to painters More pictures to follow after painting is complete. Owner is agent.