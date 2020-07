8158 W PURDUE Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

YOU CAN'T BEAT THE LOCATION OF THIS BEAUTY..MOVE IN READY 3 BDRM 2.5 BATH HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN THAT IS INVITING AND SPACIOUS. BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH EXTENDED MAPLE CABINETS AND NICE SIZE PANTRY. THE BEDROOMS ALL UPSTAIRS ARE NICE SIZE, DOUBLE SINKS IN THE MASTER, CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE, UPDATED PAINT AND NEWCARPET IN 2 BEDROOMS, LAMINATE FLOORING DOWNSTAIRS AND A COVERED PATIO IN THE BACKYARD. GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO THE 101, 60 (GRAND), CARDINALS STADIUM, SHOPPING AND MUCH MORE.. HURRY BEFORE IT IS GONE AS IT WON'T LAST LONG.