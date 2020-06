Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Great rental in quiet Peoria GATED community. 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms with an open greatroom. 3rd bedroom can be a den, office or 3rd bedroom. Open kitchen with refrigerator and walk-in pantry. Washer and dryer included. Large Master Bedroom with walk in closet. Close to community pool. Conveniently located near the 101, Arrowhead Mall, spring training and lots restaurants! Please add 1.8% city tax.