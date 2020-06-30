8050 West Lincoln Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1665 if approved on or before Feb. 28th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $139 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1526..



A beautiful newly built 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Peoria is move-in ready! Open concept living room and kitchen that features laminate wood floors, granite counter-tops, a kitchen island and stainless steel appliances! Updated bathrooms and much more! Covered back patio with a fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.