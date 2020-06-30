All apartments in Peoria
Last updated March 5 2020 at 7:48 PM

8050 West Lincoln Street

8050 W Lincoln St · No Longer Available
Location

8050 W Lincoln St, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1665 if approved on or before Feb. 28th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $139 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1526..

A beautiful newly built 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Peoria is move-in ready! Open concept living room and kitchen that features laminate wood floors, granite counter-tops, a kitchen island and stainless steel appliances! Updated bathrooms and much more! Covered back patio with a fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8050 West Lincoln Street have any available units?
8050 West Lincoln Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8050 West Lincoln Street have?
Some of 8050 West Lincoln Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8050 West Lincoln Street currently offering any rent specials?
8050 West Lincoln Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8050 West Lincoln Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8050 West Lincoln Street is pet friendly.
Does 8050 West Lincoln Street offer parking?
No, 8050 West Lincoln Street does not offer parking.
Does 8050 West Lincoln Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8050 West Lincoln Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8050 West Lincoln Street have a pool?
No, 8050 West Lincoln Street does not have a pool.
Does 8050 West Lincoln Street have accessible units?
No, 8050 West Lincoln Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8050 West Lincoln Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8050 West Lincoln Street does not have units with dishwashers.

