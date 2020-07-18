8013 W Paradise Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home with vaulted ceilings is for rent now. New roof & AC in 2018/2017. Bright kitchen with plenty of cabinets & counter space. Newer tile in kitchen & bathrooms. Large open living room to relax & entertain with friends & family.. Spacious master suite that takes up the whole 2nd floor & the master bathroom with separate tub/shower, double sinks & large walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms on the 1st floor with full bathroom. Relaxing backyard with flagstone patio flooring, two raised stone planters & water fountain to enjoy. Exterior of home was painted in 2018. Extra cabinets in garage for storage. Close to shopping, dining, freeway, entertainment & more