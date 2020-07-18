All apartments in Peoria
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8013 W Paradise Drive

8013 West Paradise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8013 West Paradise Drive, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home with vaulted ceilings is for rent now. New roof & AC in 2018/2017. Bright kitchen with plenty of cabinets & counter space. Newer tile in kitchen & bathrooms. Large open living room to relax & entertain with friends & family.. Spacious master suite that takes up the whole 2nd floor & the master bathroom with separate tub/shower, double sinks & large walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms on the 1st floor with full bathroom. Relaxing backyard with flagstone patio flooring, two raised stone planters & water fountain to enjoy. Exterior of home was painted in 2018. Extra cabinets in garage for storage. Close to shopping, dining, freeway, entertainment & more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8013 W Paradise Drive have any available units?
8013 W Paradise Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8013 W Paradise Drive have?
Some of 8013 W Paradise Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8013 W Paradise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8013 W Paradise Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8013 W Paradise Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8013 W Paradise Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8013 W Paradise Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8013 W Paradise Drive offers parking.
Does 8013 W Paradise Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8013 W Paradise Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8013 W Paradise Drive have a pool?
No, 8013 W Paradise Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8013 W Paradise Drive have accessible units?
No, 8013 W Paradise Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8013 W Paradise Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8013 W Paradise Drive has units with dishwashers.
