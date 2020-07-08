All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 8006 W Quail Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
8006 W Quail Ave
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

8006 W Quail Ave

8006 West Quail Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Fletcher Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8006 West Quail Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85382
Fletcher Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME WITH A DEN & PLAY POOL *** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1725 square feet at Fletcher Heights in Peoria. The interior features a kitchen with island and pantry, great room, family room, den, master bedroom with walk in closet, double sinks and separate tub/shower in the bathroom, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, window coverings, ceramic tile & carpet flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry closet. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, RV gate, fenced play pool, built in BBQ and desert landscaping in the front & back yards.

Cross Streets: W Deer Valley/ N 83rd Avenue
Directions: South on 83rd Ave, East on Lone Cactus Dr, Make a right onto 81st Ave which starts out going East and then turns South, East on Quail to property.

(RLNE4036112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8006 W Quail Ave have any available units?
8006 W Quail Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8006 W Quail Ave have?
Some of 8006 W Quail Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8006 W Quail Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8006 W Quail Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8006 W Quail Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8006 W Quail Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8006 W Quail Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8006 W Quail Ave offers parking.
Does 8006 W Quail Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8006 W Quail Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8006 W Quail Ave have a pool?
Yes, 8006 W Quail Ave has a pool.
Does 8006 W Quail Ave have accessible units?
No, 8006 W Quail Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8006 W Quail Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8006 W Quail Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College