8006 W Quail Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME WITH A DEN & PLAY POOL *** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1725 square feet at Fletcher Heights in Peoria. The interior features a kitchen with island and pantry, great room, family room, den, master bedroom with walk in closet, double sinks and separate tub/shower in the bathroom, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, window coverings, ceramic tile & carpet flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry closet. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, RV gate, fenced play pool, built in BBQ and desert landscaping in the front & back yards.



Cross Streets: W Deer Valley/ N 83rd Avenue

Directions: South on 83rd Ave, East on Lone Cactus Dr, Make a right onto 81st Ave which starts out going East and then turns South, East on Quail to property.



(RLNE4036112)