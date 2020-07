Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Immaculate 2 story TH in executive gated complex of Peoria Estates with attached 2 car garage. Custom paint, ceilings fans, and custom tile work in the kitchen and baths, Includes refrigerator and washer dryer. Hard wood floors downstairs and wood laminate up. Extended patio with stucco wall. 2 lush community pools and spas. Close to Arrowhead Sports Complex, the 101 Loop, Avail May 1.