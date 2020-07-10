All apartments in Peoria
7885 W. Andrea Dr.
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:36 AM

7885 W. Andrea Dr.

7885 West Andrea Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7885 West Andrea Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
Rock Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 2- Story 5 bedrooms (all with walk in closets) home with Master Bedroom on the main floor. New Paint. 3 Car Garage. 4 Bathrooms. Master Bath has Separate Shower and Garden Tub. Huge Walk-in Closets. Kitchen boasts Stainless Steel Built-In Appliances, Has Customer Paints, Upgraded Cabinets and is open to the Family room with Electric Fireplace. Formal Dining Room, Formal Living Room. Loft with Gorgeous views of the Mountains. Large Spare Bedrooms with Walk-In Closets. Newly Landscaped Back Yard with Grass and Desert Landscaping. Covered Patio. Great Location! Very Nice!

Major Crossroads: 83rd Ave. & Happy Valley Rd

Near: West Wing Mountain, East Wing Mountain, Pyramid Peak, Pilcher Hill, 303 Loop, I-17, Adobe Dam Recreation Area, Thunderbird Park, Ben Avery Shooting Range, Shopping, Golf.

Deposit: is equal to first month’s rent.

Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)

How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.

REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.
Austin Fleck Property Management

***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7885 W. Andrea Dr. have any available units?
7885 W. Andrea Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7885 W. Andrea Dr. have?
Some of 7885 W. Andrea Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7885 W. Andrea Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7885 W. Andrea Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7885 W. Andrea Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7885 W. Andrea Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 7885 W. Andrea Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 7885 W. Andrea Dr. offers parking.
Does 7885 W. Andrea Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7885 W. Andrea Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7885 W. Andrea Dr. have a pool?
No, 7885 W. Andrea Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7885 W. Andrea Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7885 W. Andrea Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7885 W. Andrea Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7885 W. Andrea Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

