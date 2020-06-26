All apartments in Peoria
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:35 PM

7882 W MOLLY Drive

7882 West Molly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7882 West Molly Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
Rock Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful home within Rock Springs features 3,807 square feet with 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, + a loft. Attention to detail comes through the enhancements such as: grand wrought iron staircase, soothing neutral color palette, white wood blinds, and surround sound throughout. The stunning kitchen has an island, granite countertops, plentiful cabinetry, and a large walk-in pantry. The spacious master suite is equipped with a full bath to include dual sinks, dual walk-in closets, and a separate shower and tub below a gorgeous chandelier. Stroll through the backyard to be among mature landscaping and citrus trees and enjoy entertaining by the outdoor fireplace.Make this your home..wont last long

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7882 W MOLLY Drive have any available units?
7882 W MOLLY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7882 W MOLLY Drive have?
Some of 7882 W MOLLY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7882 W MOLLY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7882 W MOLLY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7882 W MOLLY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7882 W MOLLY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 7882 W MOLLY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7882 W MOLLY Drive offers parking.
Does 7882 W MOLLY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7882 W MOLLY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7882 W MOLLY Drive have a pool?
No, 7882 W MOLLY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7882 W MOLLY Drive have accessible units?
No, 7882 W MOLLY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7882 W MOLLY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7882 W MOLLY Drive has units with dishwashers.
