7882 W MOLLY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Beautiful home within Rock Springs features 3,807 square feet with 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, + a loft. Attention to detail comes through the enhancements such as: grand wrought iron staircase, soothing neutral color palette, white wood blinds, and surround sound throughout. The stunning kitchen has an island, granite countertops, plentiful cabinetry, and a large walk-in pantry. The spacious master suite is equipped with a full bath to include dual sinks, dual walk-in closets, and a separate shower and tub below a gorgeous chandelier. Stroll through the backyard to be among mature landscaping and citrus trees and enjoy entertaining by the outdoor fireplace.Make this your home..wont last long