7676 W Via Montoya Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

*** 3 BEDROOM + DEN / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN NORTH PEORIA *** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1520 square feet and is located in Fletcher Heights subdivision in Peoria. The interior features a living room, dining room, kitchen with a pantry and breakfast bar, master bedroom with pergo wood flooring and a walk in closet, double sinks and separate tub/shower in the bathroom, den, ceiling fans, plant shelves, carpet and ceramic tile flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hookups, a washtub and storage cabinets in an inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, easy to maintain desert landscaping in front and back yards.



Cross Streets: 75th Ave and Deer Valley Rd

Directions: West on Deer Valley, Right on Hillcrest, Right on Via Montoya Dr to the home on the Left



(RLNE3507104)