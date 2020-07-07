All apartments in Peoria
7676 W Via Montoya Dr

7676 West via Montoya Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7676 West via Montoya Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
Fletcher Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*** 3 BEDROOM + DEN / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN NORTH PEORIA *** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1520 square feet and is located in Fletcher Heights subdivision in Peoria. The interior features a living room, dining room, kitchen with a pantry and breakfast bar, master bedroom with pergo wood flooring and a walk in closet, double sinks and separate tub/shower in the bathroom, den, ceiling fans, plant shelves, carpet and ceramic tile flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hookups, a washtub and storage cabinets in an inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, easy to maintain desert landscaping in front and back yards.

Cross Streets: 75th Ave and Deer Valley Rd
Directions: West on Deer Valley, Right on Hillcrest, Right on Via Montoya Dr to the home on the Left

(RLNE3507104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7676 W Via Montoya Dr have any available units?
7676 W Via Montoya Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7676 W Via Montoya Dr have?
Some of 7676 W Via Montoya Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7676 W Via Montoya Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7676 W Via Montoya Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7676 W Via Montoya Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7676 W Via Montoya Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 7676 W Via Montoya Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7676 W Via Montoya Dr offers parking.
Does 7676 W Via Montoya Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7676 W Via Montoya Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7676 W Via Montoya Dr have a pool?
No, 7676 W Via Montoya Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7676 W Via Montoya Dr have accessible units?
No, 7676 W Via Montoya Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7676 W Via Montoya Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7676 W Via Montoya Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

