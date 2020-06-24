All apartments in Peoria
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

7162 W Caleb Rd

7162 West Caleb Road · No Longer Available
Location

7162 West Caleb Road, Peoria, AZ 85383
Sonoran Mountain Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 story house for rent - Property Id: 101819

5 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 story home, with one bedroom and one bath downstairs and 4 bedrooms and 2 bath upstairs. The house has new interior and exterior paint, granite kitchen counter, tile floor downstairs and in bathrooms, 3 car tandem garage and big lot with desert landscaping located in a desirable area of Sonoran Mountain in Peoria Arizona available for rent immediately.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101819
Property Id 101819

(RLNE4725710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

