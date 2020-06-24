7162 W Caleb Rd

Amenities
5 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 story house for rent - Property Id: 101819
5 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 story home, with one bedroom and one bath downstairs and 4 bedrooms and 2 bath upstairs. The house has new interior and exterior paint, granite kitchen counter, tile floor downstairs and in bathrooms, 3 car tandem garage and big lot with desert landscaping located in a desirable area of Sonoran Mountain in Peoria Arizona available for rent immediately.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101819
Property Id 101819
(RLNE4725710)