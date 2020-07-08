All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 7013 W DOWNSPELL Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
7013 W DOWNSPELL Drive
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:34 AM

7013 W DOWNSPELL Drive

7013 West Downspell Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7013 West Downspell Drive, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss this beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath home in gated community. Enter and find open floor plan with upgrades throughout. This two story home features vaulted ceilings, two tone paint, ceiling fans, brand new washer & dryer, upgraded appliances, beautiful green grassy backyard and so much more! Master bedroom comes with walk in closet and attached bath. Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program Included: In addition to rent, there will be a $20 per month fee for quality air filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs and ensures a healthy home environment. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7013 W DOWNSPELL Drive have any available units?
7013 W DOWNSPELL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7013 W DOWNSPELL Drive have?
Some of 7013 W DOWNSPELL Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7013 W DOWNSPELL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7013 W DOWNSPELL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7013 W DOWNSPELL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7013 W DOWNSPELL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 7013 W DOWNSPELL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7013 W DOWNSPELL Drive offers parking.
Does 7013 W DOWNSPELL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7013 W DOWNSPELL Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7013 W DOWNSPELL Drive have a pool?
No, 7013 W DOWNSPELL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7013 W DOWNSPELL Drive have accessible units?
No, 7013 W DOWNSPELL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7013 W DOWNSPELL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7013 W DOWNSPELL Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Moxi
8650 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College