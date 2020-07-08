7013 W DOWNSPELL Drive

Amenities

Don't miss this beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath home in gated community. Enter and find open floor plan with upgrades throughout. This two story home features vaulted ceilings, two tone paint, ceiling fans, brand new washer & dryer, upgraded appliances, beautiful green grassy backyard and so much more! Master bedroom comes with walk in closet and attached bath. Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program Included: In addition to rent, there will be a $20 per month fee for quality air filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs and ensures a healthy home environment. No pets please.