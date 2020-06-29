All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 6934 W Brown St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
6934 W Brown St
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

6934 W Brown St

6934 West Brown Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6934 West Brown Street, Peoria, AZ 85345
Braemar

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Braemar is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Braemar is available for immediate move in. Home features vaulted ceilings, appliances with a double door fridge with ice and water in the door, tile in the main and wet areas, and carpet in the bedrooms. It also has double sinks in the master bath, a large back yard, rv gate, and an extended covered patio. The property is conveniently located near schools, shopping, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 1.8% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3345981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6934 W Brown St have any available units?
6934 W Brown St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 6934 W Brown St have?
Some of 6934 W Brown St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6934 W Brown St currently offering any rent specials?
6934 W Brown St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6934 W Brown St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6934 W Brown St is pet friendly.
Does 6934 W Brown St offer parking?
No, 6934 W Brown St does not offer parking.
Does 6934 W Brown St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6934 W Brown St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6934 W Brown St have a pool?
No, 6934 W Brown St does not have a pool.
Does 6934 W Brown St have accessible units?
No, 6934 W Brown St does not have accessible units.
Does 6934 W Brown St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6934 W Brown St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley
11903 W Happy Valley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85383
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPeoria 2 Bedroom Apartments
Peoria Apartments with PoolsPeoria Pet Friendly Apartments
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College