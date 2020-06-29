6934 W Brown St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

3 bedroom 2 bath home in Braemar is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Braemar is available for immediate move in. Home features vaulted ceilings, appliances with a double door fridge with ice and water in the door, tile in the main and wet areas, and carpet in the bedrooms. It also has double sinks in the master bath, a large back yard, rv gate, and an extended covered patio. The property is conveniently located near schools, shopping, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 1.8% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3345981)